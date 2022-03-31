DNR reacts to wolf attack on training dog in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of Natural Resources is responding to a wolf attack on a dog earlier this week.

The DNR says a man was training his hunting dogs near the Forestville Trailhead Tuesday when it occurred. His dog was baying at a rabbit when a wolf approached and carried the dog further into the woods.

The training dog is okay and is expected to make a full recovery, according to its owner.

The incident sparked conversations about the wolf population on social media. However, Michigan DNR Spokesman John Pepin says this was normal wolf behavior and that it was a case of a “canine in the wolf’s territory.”

“It’s competition for territory,” said Pepin. “It’s dogs competing against each other, basically if you simplify it.”

The DNR advises owners to keep pets on a leash and hunters to be aware that wolves could be in the areas where game is hunted and dogs are trained.

TV6 requested an interview with the dog owner, but he declined.

This attack comes a month after Michigan passed legislation saying it is illegal to shoot a wolf, even if it is attacking a dog or livestock.

To report incidents, contact your nearest DNR office or visit www.Michigan.gov/Wolves.

