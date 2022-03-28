Advertisement

Wilson Creek Cafe Holding Ukrainian Feast Fundraiser

Proceeds go to the World Central Kitchen
The Wilson Creek Cafe is holding a Ukrainian Feast fundraiser.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Ukrainian family-owned restaurant in Menominee County is fundraising for food for the people of Ukraine.

Today, Monday the 28th, the Wilson Creek Cafe is serving a Ukrainian Feast. Proceeds will go to the World Central Kitchen.

Chad Sydor, the cafe’s owner, is overwhelmed with amazement at the response to his fundraiser. Sydor says he’s taken so many pre-orders, that he’s had to cut them off because he exhausted the local grocery store’s supply of cabbage.

The Wilson Creek Cafe is holding a Ukrainian Feast to fundraise for the World Central Kitchen.

Sydor goes into greater detail about what this fundraiser means to him.

You can donate to the World Central Kitchen by way of Wilson Creek Cafe on Facebook at "Wilson Creek Cafe".

You can donate directly to the World Central Kitchen through Wilson Creek Cafe’s Facebook page here.

