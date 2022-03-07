Advertisement

The Vierling Restaurant & Brew Pub offers deal for Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week

The eatery has a $17 beer and pizza combo deal for those interested.
The Vierling Restaurant & Brew Pub on South Front Street in Marquette.
The Vierling Restaurant & Brew Pub on South Front Street in Marquette.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week is here.

Restaurants like The Vierling have special deals to celebrate. The restaurant, which began as a brewery in 1995, is offering a craft beer and artisan pizza combo starting at $17.

If interested, you can choose one craft beer and one artisan pizza at this price. A $15 combo is available if interested in a drink other than beer.

Vierling Owner Terry Doyle expects business to get busy this week, especially as the weather gets nicer and days get longer. “We’re going to start picking up real shortly,” Doyle said. “Restaurant Week is the beginning of the feel of Spring, so I think from now on until probably the end of October we’ll get very busy.”

If interested in checking out The Vierling’s deal this week, its hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

