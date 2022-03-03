Marquette DDA hosting annual Restaurant Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants in downtown Marquette are getting ready for a busy week starting this Sunday. The Downtown Development Authority is hosting the annual Restaurant Week.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating this year. They’re offering lunch and dinner specials as well as signature dishes. The DDA says many of the downtown restaurants struggled during the pandemic so this is a great time to support them.

“Our restaurants downtown really took a big hit during COVID and now that everything is opened back up it’s really a great reason to get out and support them and get some great food while you’re at it,” said Tara Laase-Mckinney, Marquette DDA Events and Promotions Coordinator.

Restaurant Week goes from this Sunday until March 12.

