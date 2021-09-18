Advertisement

UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has released the names of the two kayakers that died along the shore.

The victims have been identified as Kimberly Aiello of Troy, Michigan and David Delegato of Shelby Township, Michigan.

The two kayakers were reported missing the evening of September 16th, 2021.

The search concluded Friday afternoon after both bodies were recovered by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) along the Lake Superior coast.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Chief Ranger, Joe Hughes, released the following statement in regards to the search:

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather. Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service. Thank you.”

