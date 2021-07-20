Gun and knife show coming to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hog Rally Gun and Knife Show is coming to Escanaba this weekend. The show is this Friday and Saturday at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

The show will feature old and new guns as well as many marble arm knives. It’s $5 at the door and children 12 and younger are free.

You’re also encouraged to check out the Marble Museum and the U.P. Military Museum. Both museums are also at the chamber and are free to the public.

“Come to the gun and knife show. Help us support this complex because all proceeds from the gun and knife show go to offset costs of running this complex,” said Dennis Moberg, a board member for the museum complex.

The gun and knife show is sponsored by the U.P. Steam and Gas Show and the Delta County Gun Owners Association.

