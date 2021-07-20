Advertisement

Gun and knife show coming to Escanaba

The show opens Friday noon until six p.m. and continues Saturday nine a.m. until three p.m.
A knife on display at the Marble Museum.
A knife on display at the Marble Museum.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hog Rally Gun and Knife Show is coming to Escanaba this weekend. The show is this Friday and Saturday at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

The show will feature old and new guns as well as many marble arm knives. It’s $5 at the door and children 12 and younger are free.

You’re also encouraged to check out the Marble Museum and the U.P. Military Museum. Both museums are also at the chamber and are free to the public.

“Come to the gun and knife show. Help us support this complex because all proceeds from the gun and knife show go to offset costs of running this complex,” said Dennis Moberg, a board member for the museum complex.

The gun and knife show is sponsored by the U.P. Steam and Gas Show and the Delta County Gun Owners Association.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
The motorcycle after it crashed into the deer.
Ishpeming man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer
Police Lights
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Republic Township
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother

Latest News

Deer Collisions still down since the pandemic
Deer Collisions still down since the pandemic
How child abuse cases are prosecuted in Upper Michigan
How child abuse cases are prosecuted in Upper Michigan
Paying tribute to Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
Paying tribute to Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
Customers can pick from a wide range of off terrain vehicles.
Increased ATV sales lead to heightened safety awareness