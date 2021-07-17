Advertisement

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department hosts 4th annual Public Safety Day

Kids witness a Jaws of Life demonstration and interact with first responders
Kids interact with Keweenaw County police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, as well as...
Kids interact with Keweenaw County police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, as well as witness demonstrations(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, kids and first responders gathered in Mohawk for the 4th annual Public Safety Day.

The event, hosted by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department, is a way for children to interact with police officers, firefighters, and paramedics from across the county.

The kids were also able to gaze at some of the sheriff’s department vehicles and firetrucks used every day.

Smoke House and Jaws of Life demonstrations were also there for community members to witness.

“The main thing that we’re looking for is just to establish that relationship between the community and all of us that are helping try to keep the community safe,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala.

Hot dogs and ice cream were offered at the event. Kids also enjoyed other activities including a nerf ball game and a bounce house.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands
Police lights.
UPDATE: Runaway 14-year-old last seen in City of Ishpeming found safe
Forsyth township fire
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Forsyth Township
A good Samaritan helps to put out the flames. Photo courtesy of Tina VanDyke.
Concerned drivers stop to put out brush fire on US-41 in Ishpeming
Delta COVID variant
Fully vaccinated still protected against Delta variant

Latest News

Hundreds run and walk along Portage canal and on the city streets
Hancock holds 46th annual Canal Run
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township
Brookridge Heights serves up a ‘taste of Egypt’ for lunch at Norlite Nursing Center
Brookridge Heights serves up a ‘taste of Egypt’ for lunch at Norlite Nursing Center
Farm Fresh Fridays continue at Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming
Farm Fresh Fridays continue at Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming