Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department hosts 4th annual Public Safety Day

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, kids and first responders gathered in Mohawk for the 4th annual Public Safety Day.

The event, hosted by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department, is a way for children to interact with police officers, firefighters, and paramedics from across the county.

The kids were also able to gaze at some of the sheriff’s department vehicles and firetrucks used every day.

Smoke House and Jaws of Life demonstrations were also there for community members to witness.

“The main thing that we’re looking for is just to establish that relationship between the community and all of us that are helping try to keep the community safe,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala.

Hot dogs and ice cream were offered at the event. Kids also enjoyed other activities including a nerf ball game and a bounce house.

