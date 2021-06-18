Advertisement

Marquette restaurants and bars prepare to fully reopen

After 16 months of uncertainty two Marquette restaurant and bars are relieved to start operating with no restrictions.
By Nick Friend
Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan restaurants and bars are preparing to open at full capacity on Tuesday.

After 16 months of uncertainty two Marquette restaurant and bars are relieved to start operating with no restrictions. However, it also brings a lot of unknowns.

“Although the restrictions are lifting, the guest confidence might not be there still,” said Christopher Durley, The Courtyards General Manager.

The Courtyards in Marquette says it doesn’t know what to expect when it opens on Tuesday, but is excited to operate at 100 percent after adapting for more than a year.

“Closed, open, closed, open, restrictions, lightened restrictions, tightened restrictions and we’ve been trying to ride the wave the whole time,” said Durley.

The general manager of The Courtyards says despite a competitive hiring market, it has enough employees and is cautiously optimistic about the rest of the year.

Less than a mile away, the Landmark Inn, home to the Northland Pub, just remodeled the old North Star Lounge - reopening it as the Crow’s Nest.

“It will just be a boon for us, and for everyone else here in Marquette,” said Elliot Fuhr, Landmark Inn General Manager

Fuhr, the new general manager of the Landmark, says it is prepared to be busy but is hiring.

“The one thing we are offering here at the Landmark is a hiring bonus for all hourly staff members of up to $1,000,” said Fuhr.

The new Crow’s Nest at the Landmark Inn will be open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Governor Whitmer says plummeting cases and rising vaccinations rates led to her decision to reopen Michigan Tuesday.

