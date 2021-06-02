Bars and restaurants reaching normalcy after restrictions ease

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a step in the right direction for customers, staff and owners in Michigan bars and restaurants as COVID-19 curfews and certain restrictions are officially lifted.

On June 1, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted 11 p.m. curfews for businesses among several other restrictions.

Owner Russell Modell at Remie’s Tavern expressed relief that his bar and others can finally go back to normal hours.

“Most people within the industry would agree that this is long overdue,” Modell said. “The industry has suffered greatly, not only within our own community, but across the state and across the country.”

Remie’s usually closes at 2 a.m. but Modell said his loyal patrons started visiting the bar early when the hours shortened. Now, he wonders how they move forward with no curfew.

“Most people were adjusting their schedules and coming in a bit earlier because they couldn’t stay later,” Modell said. “Now, we’ll see if that transitions to them coming in early and staying later or readjusting to coming a little bit later and staying later as well.”

Tables are, also, no longer limited to 6 people but the 50% indoor capacity is staying in place for now. Since outdoor capacity limits were among some of the restrictions lifted Tuesday, Congress Pizzas in Ishpeming will use its patio space to compensate for the lack of capacity indoors.

“We’ve played by the rules since day one and we’re going to continue to do so,” Congress Pizzas manager Ryan Tunteri said. “We’re doing every other booth. We’ve got this beautiful space outside we can utilize to our advantage.”

Masks are also still required for non-vaccinated people inside these establishments.

“It’s a tough call,” Tunteri said. “But we’re doing our best to keep our employees safe and our customers.”

Even so, bars are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“To have the restraints kind of lifted,” Tunteri said. “It feels good.”

“We’re going to see a greater people readjusting their schedules to be out later and getting back to what they feel is more normal,” Modell said.

Capacity limits will also no longer be enforced at residential gatherings and social gatherings are now regulated by the venue for events like weddings or conferences.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.