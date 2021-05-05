UP smartzones partner to host Return North Professional Careers Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (UP SmartZones/WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone, MTEC SmartZone, and Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation (EDC) are gearing up to host the fifth annual Return North Professional Careers Fair.

Return North, presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering, is aimed at attracting alumni, former residents and friends of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan back to the region.

A collaborative effort between all three Upper Peninsula-based SmartZones, this virtual event connects jobseekers with local, hiring companies and supports the attraction and retention of quality professionals in the area. Return North invites local professionals as well as those looking to relocate to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to join in this networking event to connect with employers and learn about current job opportunities. This event is free to job seekers and open to the community.

Taking place May 20 and utilizing the Career Fair Plus virtual platform, job seekers and companies interested in participating can register online by visiting return-north.com. The cost for employers to participate is $200 per company or organization. Included in the $200 registration fee, employers will receive their company logo on the official Return North website with a clickable link back to their company’s website as well as full virtual booth capabilities to connect with qualified professionals.

Reflecting on his participation as a job seeker in last year’s event, Luke Comstock states, “I accomplished more in an hour, in a parking lot with [a] hotspot, than I had for a month sitting in front of my computer trying to do online job searching.” Connecting with hiring managers during Return North resulted in two job offers for Comstock who ultimately accepted a position with GS Engineering, an established multi-disciplined company focused on innovation and product realization. Comstock’s position with GS Engineering provided him and his family the opportunity to relocate from Grand Rapids to Houghton, fulfilling their dreams of returning to the Upper Peninsula.

Return North organizers invite U.P.-based businesses as well as companies with open remote positions to participate and connect with job prospects in 1:1 and group sessions. Over twenty-five employers are currently registered for the event spanning a wide variety of industries including engineering, technology, cybersecurity, insurance and risk management, health and human services, higher education, law enforcement, manufacturing, and more. It is a fantastic way for employers to connect with job seekers and the virtual platform makes it even easier to connect with those outside of our region but desiring to move to the Upper Peninsula. Upon registering, employers would join the company of organizations such as TriMedia Environmental & Engineering, Northcross Group, VAST Solutions, U.P. Home Health & Hospice, Timber Products Company, and LP Building Solutions, among many others.

To RSVP for yourself or your company, visit return-north.com and reserve your spot! Event details:

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. eastern

Location: Career Fair Plus (Virtual Platform)

RSVP Required

Cost: Free for Jobseekers | $200 for Companies

About Innovate Marquette SmartZone: Innovate Marquette SmartZone was created to help coordinate, inspire, promote and lead business, government, academic and community leaders to transform Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula into a world-class entrepreneurial ecosystem. The SmartZone supports technology-based innovations, new businesses, new job creation and existing business expansion by leveraging the unique set of resources, experiences and advantages available in Marquette. The mission of the SmartZone is to create a supportive environment and robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in which entrepreneurs in all sectors can be recognized and promoted and where new business ideas can start, grow and succeed while existing ones can continue to innovate, thrive and expand. For more information, visit www.innovatemarquette.org.

About MTEC SmartZone: Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation (MTEC) SmartZone is one of 21 SmartZone Incubators in the State of Michigan. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization directed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), their mission is to accelerate high-tech businesses growth in the region. Since 2003, MTEC SmartZone has provided mentoring, technical support, and other services to local companies that has led to the creation of over 800 high-tech jobs in the Houghton/Hancock area.

About Sault Ste. Marie EDC/ Smartzone: The Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is dedicated to bringing prosperity to the City through economic growth in all industries with the expansion of current businesses and the attraction of new ones. They help entrepreneurs take ideas and turn them into realities, and facilitate the process of creating something entirely new, or helping an existing business grow. The Sault Ste. Marie EDC/SmartZone is dedicated to the community and values the businesses that bring economic prosperity to the Sault. For more information, visit SaultEDC.com.

