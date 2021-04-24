Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC) - An active search is underway Saturday morning for a missing teenager with special needs. Cam Besonen, 17, is missing in the Paulding area of southern Ontonagon County.

According to police, he was last seen Friday night, around 8 P.M. in Haight Township. Law enforcement officials started searching Friday night. They broke it off early Saturday morning, but were back searching the Paulding area around 8 A.M, Saturday.

There are numerous agencies involved in the search, including a K-9 unit. Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the search area due to the K-9 and throwing off the dog’s scent for the teenager. However police ask if you notice anything or anyone in your area, to please call 911.

Cam Besonen is autistic and non-verbal. The mother, Jill Keeley-Besonen, is asking for your prayers. She says Cam has no sense of direction or how to yell for help. She says a helicopter could be coming to help with the search around noon.

