The Delft Bistro celebrates downtown Marquette restaurant week

The spotlight is on Cuban poutine, pasta and beef tenderloin
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now showing at The Delft... downtown Marquette restaurant week specials.

The featured deals and special menu items are only available through Saturday.

The deals are offered for both dine in and take out services.

With restaurant week deals and kids eating free on Tuesdays, owner Tom Vear says it’s a great time to dine out and celebrate all the flavors that downtown Marquette has to offer.

“Marquette’s a wonderful downtown and we, as a restaurant, we want to entertain people and get really good product in front of people and our chefs make some really good meals,” says Vear. “We have a tremendous Cuban poutine, we have a two for $30 pasta special, so the chef’s gonna whip up a special pasta, and then we have a $28 tenderloin.”

The Delft is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 and on Sunday from 10 to 4 for brunch.

