Preparations underway for Downtown Marquette’s Restaurant Week during pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette restaurants are gearing up for one of the busiest weeks of the year. Restaurant Week!

Donckers is one of sixteen Downtown restaurants participating in the annual event. Kitchen manager Crissa Karavas said some menu items are limited.

“Obviously, I think you should try our weekly specials because they’re only going to be here this week.”

As businesses prepare for a potential influx of customers, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan.

Friday, Governor Whitmer highly recommended everyone to refrain from indoor dining for at least two weeks.

“Policy change alone won’t change the tide,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We need everyone to step up and to take personal responsibility here.”

Restaurant Week presents a rare opportunity for guest to eat their favorite meals for discounted prices. So, restaurants are hoping Gov. Whitmer’s recent recommendations do not affect business.

“I hope people find a way to still try some of our offerings and some of the offerings of some of the other restaurants in town,” Vango’s Cuisine & Lounge co-owner, Robert Caron said. “Even if it’s carryout.”

Vango’s will focus on its Greek menu items for Restaurant Week in honor of founder Clark Lambros.

“So we have any of our awesome gyros paired with a small Greek salad for lunch for $10.95 and then at dinner two of our gyros, two small Greek salads and a basket of waffle fries for $25.”

Despite recommendations to avoid indoor dining, restaurants said they think people feel safe.

“Now that the vaccine is going out,” Karavas said. “People are feeling more comfortable. Even those who aren’t getting the vaccine feel more comfortable going out. So, business has been going pretty good.”

Restaurant week is from April 11 to April 17. You can check the list of participating restaurants here.

