Alger County restaurants reopen for dine-in service

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County restaurant owners are opening their doors to dine-in patrons this week.

Munising’s Falling Rock Café & Bookstore is buzzing with activity once again. Manager Heidi Prunick says the staff is doing everything possible to give customers an enjoyable and safe dining experience.

“We’re making sure everyone feels comfortable,” said Prunick. “We’re masking up, and we have some signs that when the table is dirty customers flip it over and we sanitize right away.”

In Christmas, it took no time at all for business to be up at Foggy’s Steakhouse.

“Instantly, since we were able to open yesterday,” said co-owner Shaun St. Amour. “Last night was our first night back inside, and we were pretty much at capacity all night.”

St. Amour says the 25% capacity restriction is a challenge, but thanks to a large establishment and added outdoor seating--heated by U.P. Propane--Foggy’s is making it work.

“We do have a higher capacity since we have such a big facility,” said St. Amour. “With our outside seating and our inside seating, we’re right around 90 seats, so we’re very fortunate to have the space we do.”

St. Amour says he believes this is the first step toward fully reopening restaurants, and he’s hopeful Governor Whitmer will continue to lift restrictions.

“I don’t see her taking anything away that she’s already given us,” St. Amour said. “I only hope that she’s going to let us come back to somewhat normal, maybe 50% in a few weeks.”

For Prunick, she says she’s just glad to have some sense of normalcy back again.

“We are ready to serve and welcome visitors and regulars back, and ready to start washing dishes again actually!” said Prunick.

