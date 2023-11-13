Geoff & Jon’s Record Show wraps up final show of the year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday was the last show of the year for this Marquette record show.

This was the 10th year Geoff and John had their record show and, even on their last day, had over 50 people attend.

“When the vinyl show is going on a lot more people come to the Ore Dock that might not come otherwise,” said Ore Dock Brewing Co. Customer Engagement Lead Amanda Courchaine.

Attendees and members of the Ore Dock Brewing Co. found these record shows to offer more than just the items they sold.

“For us it just really helps bring people together people can look around and maybe get some new stuff,” said Courchaine.

“It is a great way to rediscover music that you might not have found otherwise,” said one attendee. “It is very important, especially since it has become more popular as the years go on and the records grow.”

Co-owner Geoff Walker has his own important rational for running his show.

“For me it isn’t just about selling records, it’s about learning about new music,” said Walker “It’s about sharing things I am passionate about and finding out about things from my, as I said, old friends and new.”

For those who missed these record shows and still want to buy vinyl, visit Jon’s store Emporium at 317 W. Washington St., Downtown Marquette. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Their next record show season will begin on March 28, 2024, or you can catch the pair in April at the upcoming Bay-Con at Bay College.

