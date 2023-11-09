CCCMH executive director discusses lack of patient access to psychiatric units

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members and faculty of Copper Country Community Mental Health (CCCMH) gathered Wednesday night at the organization’s institute building in Houghton.

The organization’s executive director, Mike Bach, says the service wants to address a specific mental health issue.

“In particular, the problem of people waiting for days in the emergency room,” said Bach. “Waiting to get hospitalized in a psychiatric unit.”

Bach says if someone is in a mental health crisis and goes to an emergency room, Copper Country Mental Health can be contacted. The service then determines whether the person needs to go to an inpatient unit or safety plan them back home.

An inpatient unit helps stabilize a patient’s symptoms through medication for about a week. According to Bach, there are only two units for adults in the U.P. The problem can happen if a person needs to go into a unit.

“The psychiatric units may be full, or may be understaffed, or may be unable to handle the needs of that person,” continued Bach. “That person can sometimes wait for several days, or up to a week or more in the emergency room, waiting to get hospitalized.”

Bach said in the last fiscal year, 33 people in emergency rooms in the area were left waiting for two or more days. To fix this, Bach said they are working with hospitals, law enforcement and courts to find solutions.

“Sometimes, we will also talk with the person’s family and increase the services we’re able to offer so that person is able to safely go home,” added Bach.

