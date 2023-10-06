4 members of Florida family are sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church

Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.
Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.(WWSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man and his three adult sons were sentenced Friday for selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church.

A federal judge in Miami sentenced Jonathan Grenon, 37, and Jordan Grenon, 29, to 12 years and seven months in prison, while Mark Grenon, 66, and Joseph Grenon, 36, each received five years, according to court records. A jury found all four guilty in July of conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded drugs. The Grenons represented themselves but declined to speak during the two-day trial.

Prosecutors called the Grenons “con men” and “snake-oil salesmen” and said the Bradenton family’s Genesis II Church of Health and Healing sold $1 million worth of their so-called Miracle Mineral Solution. In videos, it was pitched as a cure for 95% of known diseases, including COVID-19, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis, prosecutors said.

What the Grenons were selling was actually chlorine dioxide, officials said. When ingested, the solution becomes a bleach that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Authorities said it is the same as drinking bleach and can be fatal.

A Miami federal judge ordered the church to stop selling the substance in 2020, but that was ignored.

Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were arrested in Bradenton, just south of the Tampa Bay area. Mark and Joseph Grenon fled to Colombia, where they were arrested and extradited back to the U.S.

Besides the fraud convictions, Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were also convicted of violating federal court orders requiring them to stop selling Miracle Mineral Solution in 2020. U.S. authorities agreed to drop those same contempt charges against Mark and Joseph Grenon as a condition of their extradition from Colombia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

More than 20 musicians listened and played with Tim Kilphuis, a violinist from the Netherlands.
Internationally known violinist hosts workshop, prepares for weekend concert tour in UP
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran was killed in January's deadly shooting at the proposed training site.
Fatal shooting of protester at site of planned Atlanta police training center justified, prosecutor says
Julia Pietila (left) is a forward for Michigan Tech women's soccer, and Brooke Pietila (right)...
Northern Michigan-Michigan Tech women’s soccer rivalry is a family affair for the Pietilas