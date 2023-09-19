Houghton Elementary School earns National Blue Ribbon recognition

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - An elementary school in the Keweenaw is getting recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Houghton Elementary School was nominated for a National Blue Ribbon through the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

The student population, consisting of roughly 650 students, was recognized for their efforts in subjects like reading and math on the M-STEP Test. To celebrate, blue ribbons were placed around the school.

Principal Cole Klein said students have historically performed higher than average.

“This is a great honor for our school,” Klein said. “It really affirms the hard work that our teachers and staff have made over the years, as well as our students, parents, and community, all their efforts.”

Houghton Elementary was one of less than 400 schools recognized across the nation.

