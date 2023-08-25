DNR opens grant application to plant, promote and protect trees, forests in community areas

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has opened the annual federally funded reimbursement grant assistance program, the Community Forestry Grant.

The grant is focused on planting, promoting and protecting trees and forests in towns and cities.

The program is meant to help fund projects that address urban forestry needs in Michigan. Potential projects include tree inventories, management plans, planting trees, educational purposes, and more.

Local units of government, nonprofits, tribal governments, educational organizations and schools are all welcome to apply.

This grant is funded through the USDA Forest Service, but this year they’re incorporating the new Inflation Reduction Act funding.

There are two sections of funding available for this program. The regular CORE UCF funding requires a 1:1 match, and the Inflation Reduction Act funding does not require a match.

The DNR Urban and Community Forestry Program manager, Kevin Sayers, said the only difference between these two is where the work will be taking place.

Sayers said it’s a great time to invest in something that’s going to pay you back down the road.

“These trees, the trees along our streets, our parks and around our homes will ultimately provide more benefits than they have costs associated with them. That extends to mental, physical and societal health and wellbeing, but also some of the truly economic values,” said Sayers.

There will be a webinar to explain the finer points of the grants on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Applications are due October 13, 2023.

For more information on the grant itself, or to access the application, go here.

