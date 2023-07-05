City of Gladstone hosts 7th annual US Log Rolling Open

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Gladstone hosted the 7th annual US Log Rolling Open on Tuesday, July 4.

During the competition, athletes competed against one another by stepping onto a floating log, spinning it rapidly while also stopping the log suddenly to reverse the motion with the intention of sending their opponent into the water. The remaining competitor “takes the fall”.

The matches are best three out of five ‘falls’.

This year, taking home gold in the event was Livi Pappadopoulos in the women’s log rolling division, and Anthony Polentini in the men’s log rolling division. Anthony Polentini also claimed gold in the men’s boom run with Ellie Davenport claiming it for the women.

The competition featured 31 professional lumberjack athletes from seven states including Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, Illinois, New York, and California.

Professional Log Rolling Results - Women

1st - Livi Papadopoulos, Holmen, WI

2nd - Ellie Davenport, Minneapolis, MN

3rd - Claire Keech, Hudson, WI

Professional Log Rolling Results - Men

1st - Anthony Polentini, Minneapolis, MN

2nd - Tanner Hallett, Hermosa Beach, CA

3rd - Nick Magnone, Wauconda, IL

This year also featured a boom run competition where competitors raced across a string of seven logs tethered end-to-end and free-spinning, around a stanchion on a connecting dock, then back to the start.

Professional Boom Running Results - Women

1st (15.981 seconds) - Ellie Davenport, Minneapolis, MN

2nd (17.567 seconds) - Meredith Ingbretson, Hayward, WI

3rd (18.883 seconds) - Claire Keech, Hudson, WI

Professional Boom Running Results - Men

1st (14.139 seconds) - Anthony Polentini, Minneapolis, MN

2nd (14.421 seconds) - Connor Birdsong, Onalaska, WI

3rd (15.449 seconds) - AJ Fletcher, Cobleskill, NY

