US Coast Guard demonstrates a water rescue

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today visited the U.S. Coast Guard Station Portage for National Boater Safety Week.

Though the week is over, the same principles apply all summer long.

Petty Officer Brennen Barber joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson to share tips for staying safe on the water and to demonstrate a water rescue.

A few things to keep in mind: always wear a life jacket, educate yourself with skills-based training, wear your engine cut-off switch link, never operate your vessel while under the influence, register your beacon, and get a free vessel safety check from the USCG Auxiliary at www.cgaux.org/vsc/.

According to recreational boating statistics, 81% of boating fatalities are drownings, and 83% of those were victims that were not wearing life jackets.

Significant risk of immersion hypothermia usually begins in water colder than 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

A person immersed in cold water has about one minute to control his or her breathing against the gasping reflex or cold shock response, about 10 minutes of functional movement, and about one hour before the loss of consciousness.

The U.S. Coast Guard does routine vessel checks for equipment and boater registration.

