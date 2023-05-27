Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple people were injured after a crash in Republic Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a van driven by a Hubbell woman rear ended a truck traveling north on M-95 near Kingfisher Road around 4:42 p.m. Two Marquette County residents were in the truck.

The truck lost control and left the roadway to the east, while the van continued down the road until flipping on its roof in the southbound lane.

All occupants were transported to UP Health System Marquette with injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being medically cleared, the Hubbell woman was lodged in the Marquette County Jail on alcohol-related charges.

There is no word on the severity of any injuries and the crash remains under investigation.

Marquette County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, Republic Township Fire, UPHS-EMS, Rescue 131 and Antillas Towing.

