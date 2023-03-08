Shopping at Pak Ratz Thrift Store benefits the Women’s Center

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with the store manager about what it has to offer
Tia Trudgeon poses in the mirror with new items from Pak Ratz Thrift Store.
Tia Trudgeon poses in the mirror with new items from Pak Ratz Thrift Store.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s no need to feel guilty about spending money when you do it at a store that gives back to the community.

That’s how TV6′s Tia Trudgeon feels, anyway.

When you shop at Pak Ratz Thrift Store, the proceeds from your purchase go to the Women’s Center and Harbor House in Marquette.

Trudgeon stopped by the shop Wednesday morning to chat with store manager Nikki Durand about what it has to offer.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Pak Ratz's manager about what the thrift store has to offer.

Pak Ratz carries men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing plus shoes, household goods, and more. The store even offers free books to children.

Right now, Durand says the store could use more gently used men’s clothing, which can be dropped at Pak Ratz for resale during the store’s open hours.

Trudgeon and Durand talk more about the store’s sale and tagging process.

What to know about bringing your items to Pak Ratz for resale and taking a look at March sales at the thrift store.

Pak Ratz is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Saturday, and until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The store is located at 1310 S. Front St. in Marquette.

