Having fun with science on the TV6 Morning News

MTU Mind Trekkers guides give a hands on demonstration
Mind Trekkers is on a tour of the U.P., with a stop planned for March and April
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A program through Michigan Works and Michigan Tech University aims to increase excitement around STEM research, opportunities and fields. The Mind Trekkers program brings science alive to students across the country. Currently, organizers are taking a tour of the U.P. with the program. They’ve held two events reaching over 1,2000 students. Those with the program stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about what’s involved, why they’re doing it, and even gave a demonstration.

To learn more click here.

The group finds out if they can push a skewer through a balloon without popping it

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Water search for missing ice climber near Miners Castle to resume Wednesday morning
Firefighters at Sandhill Apartments, Feb. 6, 2023
UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter
Escanaba boys varsity basketball team
Escanaba Boys Basketball team returns to action
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase

Latest News

Step Ahead Boots and Clothing carries trending and quality brands and products, including more...
Gear up for all the seasons at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Step Ahead's GM about what's trending in store.
Iron Mountain shoe store keeping you warm and dry through winter
44-year-old man arrested in Niagara on multiple charges, including child pornography
44-year-old man arrested in Niagara on multiple charges, including child pornography
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo