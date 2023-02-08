Having fun with science on the TV6 Morning News

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A program through Michigan Works and Michigan Tech University aims to increase excitement around STEM research, opportunities and fields. The Mind Trekkers program brings science alive to students across the country. Currently, organizers are taking a tour of the U.P. with the program. They’ve held two events reaching over 1,2000 students. Those with the program stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about what’s involved, why they’re doing it, and even gave a demonstration.

The group finds out if they can push a skewer through a balloon without popping it

