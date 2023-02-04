Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County

OSF St. Francis Hospital has received a new telecare device.
Teledoc.
Teledoc.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-month-old baby named Arthur was the first patient in Escanaba to receive new Telenicu care.

Through remote video technology, Arthur’s parents were able to meet a Neonatologist with HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay. Arthur’s Mom Heather Turner said it was a game-changer in her son’s care.

“One of the nurses I believed noticed his heart rate was really high,” said Turner. “So, they used the Telenicu to talk to a doctor in Green Bay and assess what was going on with him at that time and determine that he did need to be transported to Green Bay.”

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Neonatologist Megan Linn said using the technology has allowed her to provide patients with more efficient and fast treatment.

“With the use of cameras and other specialized equipment, we can look and see, you know look at the baby, examine the baby even listen to the baby,” said Linn. “Zoom in on certain parts of the baby and we are able to do our own assessment.”

OSF St. Francis in Escanaba acquired the technology after the hospital was awarded a grant in October. OSF Nurse Manager Merrisa Macgregor stated this is especially great for those living in rural areas like Escanaba.

“Usually, it takes about 90 minutes for a transport team to arrive,” said Macgregor. “This machine allows our hospital to have expert counsel within a few minutes.”

Meanwhile, Turner said baby Arthur is now happy and healthy and she wants other parents to know this is something they can trust.

“The technology is here. To know that they can have a doctor that’s two hours away listen to your baby see your baby know that they need to transfer your baby to a specialty facility,” said Turner.

Linn said technology like Telenicu is the future of healthcare.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
UPDATE: M-28 back open between Chocolay Township, Munising
Weaver visitation
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 16-year-old employee who alleges sexual assault while working at Iron Mountain McDonald’s
The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers

Latest News

Freddy Sims makes baked Mac 'n Cheese
Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette
The Heikki Lunta winter festival
Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee
Cornhole Boards at The Up North Lodge
Up North Lodge hosts Winter Blues Bash
The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative held an Early Education Legislative Coffee event...
CCGSC holds Early Education Legislative Coffee event with Markkanen and McBroom