Michigan Tech hosted sled Hockey clinic in hopes of one day starting a league

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sled hockey has been around since the 1960s. Fast forward six decades and the sport is still being played.

On Saturday, Michigan Tech hosted a sled hockey clinic at the student ice arena. Sled Hockey U.P. General Manager, Allen Beauchamp, explained the history of the sport.

“It’s for individuals that wouldn’t be able to play your traditional ice hockey stand-up ice hockey,” said Beauchamp. “It’s played on a sled as you can see behind me, so you sit in that sled you’re strapped in and your legs are out in front of you, and you use two small hockey sticks to move yourself.”

The two hockey sticks have picks at the butt end that dig into the ice to move the sled.

“Usually, it’s for someone that has a lower limb disability but really, we open it up to all individuals,” said Beauchamp. “That’s why today you’re going to see both able-body and individuals with disabilities”

Also at the clinic, organizations aimed at assisting skaters. One of those organizers was Jack Vanderlugt who expressed “this doesn’t even feel like work”.

“Oh, this is super fun, you know I’m drinking coffee we got chocolate-covered Oreos and I’m just hanging out; I like hockey, I like sled hockey it’s a very good time,” said Vanderlugt.

Allen also said he hopes this event interests more Yoopers. He also has plans of one day starting a possible sled hockey league in the near future.

