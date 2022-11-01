More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween.

The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.

Not far away, the Breitung Fire Department held its own Halloween celebration. This is the fifth year the department invited trick-or-treaters to learn about fire safety while gathering sweets.

The department says it has no plans to stop this tradition.

“It’s just nice to see all these kids and all these costumes,” said Ryan Sanders, Breitung Township lieutenant firefighter. “It brings back [memories from] when we were growing up. It’s been a wonderful time for the past five years and we want to keep going. We want to keep as many people as we can coming down here.”

Trick-or-treating came to an end in Kingsford around 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.