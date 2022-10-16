Pit Bull Awareness Month addresses negative stigma surrounding breed

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Pit Bull Awareness Month. It is a chance for shelters and owners of Pit Bulls to shed light on the misunderstood breed.

Alger County Animal Shelter Animal Caregiver Alexis Downing says Pit Bulls are like any other dog breed and have a lot of tail wagging and love to go around.

“I think they get a bad rap because people used to use them for fighting and that is what they are associated with which is not the truth at all,” Downing said. “They are really sweet dogs; I have two of them at home and I love them very dearly. I don’t know if I will ever own another breed of dog.”

Currently, the shelter has two Pit Bulls. Downing says the negative stigma also affects how long the dogs stay in the shelter.

“Having them in the shelter can be very challenging,” Downing said. “If we get a lab in, for example, they can be here for maybe a week, Pit Bulls can be here a few months or more.”

Delta County Animal Shelter Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce says Pit Bulls get unfairly painted as aggressive and mean in popular culture.

“It is just sad because there is always a different breed it seems like, the German Sheppard’s used to be the means ones, Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers and now the Pit Bull have been the focus for a while,” Bruce said.

Bruce says Pit Bulls are the most common dog breed to be put down in the U.S.

“They are the number one breed in shelters in the U.S. We as people have to change our perspective otherwise it is never going to change,” Bruce said.

To volunteer, donate, or to adopt a Pit Bull of your own visit the Alger County and Delta County animal shelters’ websites to learn more.

