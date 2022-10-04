Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton

The facility contains space simulation chambers that will be used to test Orbion-manufactured test thrusters for small satellites.
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it will test thrusters in space simulation chambers for small satellites.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory Tuesday evening.

Founded in 2016, Orbion specializes in developing plasma propulsion systems for small satellites.

The factory will use specialized space simulation vacuum chambers in order to test these thrusters for up to 14 hours before sending them off to customers.

The factory was opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony following a roundtable discussion that included Michigan Tech University (MTU) President Rick Koubek and U.S Representative Ro Khanna.

“I had a number of people from my constituency in Silicon Valley who have invested in Orbion technology and who are graduates of Michigan Tech,” said Khanna. “They wanted me to come out and see the collaboration between Silicon Valley and the U.P.”

According to Orbion CEO Brad King, a few more adjustments need to be made to the facility before work can begin.

“We’ve got a couple more weeks to work out the bugs on the new equipment, and then it’s onto to production testing,” said King. “We’ll start putting flight hardware in these chambers, testing it, shipping it to customers, where it will be orbiting Earth within a year.”

The factory is aiming to produce hundreds of units per year, including orders for the U.S. Government.

The event was hosted with support from M-TEC SmartZone and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

Four healthcare professionals discussed advancements in breast cancer screening, treatments,...
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Marquette County Board met Tuesday.
Marquette County Board approves additional childcare funding
TV6's Tristen Kendrick shows us what Father Marquette Academy was up to Tuesday.
Father Marquette Academy bags potatoes for a purpose
Copper Country Boat Tours is offering hour-long tours along the Portage Canal, with Captain...
Copper Country Boat Tours offers fall views and local facts on Portage Canal