College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings

The findings include rocks that need to be removed, as well as a mine vent that needs to be sealed.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles.

Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.

These factors forced the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Houghton to extend the detour.

MDOT says this isn’t ideal but is trying to adapt to the situation as best as it can. It had hoped to have the detour removed before Michigan Tech University students arrived.

“We just want to remind people when they are coming back to Houghton this fall that the detour will still remain in effect,” said MDOT Communication Representative Dan Weingarten. “And just review what’s closed and how to get around the campus area if you’re heading southbound on US-41.”

MDOT expects the detour to last until late October, around the same time that construction on College Avenue is scheduled to complete.

