MATI offers kids’ spring break arts programs

The Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company has six workshops on its roster for April 4th-8th
A list of arts programs being offered by MATI during spring break.
A list of arts programs being offered by MATI during spring break.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company is kicking off its arts programming with six workshops the week of April 4th-8th.

Programs include intro to graphic design, meditation, pottery, acting, and more.

For a full list of programs and how to sign up:

MATI is kicking off its arts programs with spring break workshops for kids.

On the future of arts programs for MATI and how YOU can host your own workshop/program:

A MATI chair member talks about the future of MATI arts programming and what's in store for kids this spring break.

All programs are located at the Masonic Center in Marquette.

You can learn more about MATI and find contact information at matimqt.org or on Facebook at @matimqt.

