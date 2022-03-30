MATI offers kids’ spring break arts programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company is kicking off its arts programming with six workshops the week of April 4th-8th.

Programs include intro to graphic design, meditation, pottery, acting, and more.

For a full list of programs and how to sign up:

On the future of arts programs for MATI and how YOU can host your own workshop/program:

All programs are located at the Masonic Center in Marquette.

You can learn more about MATI and find contact information at matimqt.org or on Facebook at @matimqt.

