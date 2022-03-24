Yooper Paranormal weighs in on Swallow Inn spirits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ghostly activity is reported at the Swallow Inn in Rapid River. To make sense of what’s going on – Owner Trudy Boyer called experts to investigate.

Sisters Trish Kautz and Kelly Carlson make up Yooper Paranormal and have been investigating for almost a decade together under the name.

As Yooper Paranormal got into its investigation of the Swallow Inn – a female presence appeared to make contact.

Using the Necrophonic app, which splices up speech based on the environment, a phrase appeared to come through that the group could hear.

“I don’t,” the female voice sounded through the speakers.

“She was friendly, but she just did not want to participate in what we were doing,” said Kautz.

But, there appeared to be a male spirit that was more interested in communicating. Kautz and Carlson first caught his breath on a recording device. The sisters then invited him across the room for a round of pool.

A device tracking motion and vibration went off when no humans were walking by. The entire group then felt a wave of chilly air – which sent a chill down Boyer’s spine.

“I felt like they were coming to you to say hey what are they doing here,” said Carlson.

“That was the coldest breeze I’ve ever [felt],” said Boyer.

As the night wrapped up Yooper Paranormal concluded the spirits mean no harm at the Swallow Inn.

“At first they were like, okay what is this? Once they realized things lit up,” said Carlson. “They’re like okay wait a minute, now they know we’re here. So, they kind of backed off.”

Boyer says moving forward – she feels more comfortable with what’s happening around her.

“I’m just going to keep working real hard, and let them do their thing and I’ll do mine,” said Boyer.

“It’s always been known you can always feel a presence and it doesn’t bother me, so I won’t bother them,” she added.

Kautz added the spirits may even enjoy Boyer’s presence.

“And I think that they like you,” said Kautz. “I think that they’re happy with the way you do things here.”

“They must be I guess,” said Boyer.

But, Boyer says the Swallow Inn is still up for sale – ghosts included.

After figuring out the activity in Rapid River Yooper Paranormal will move on to the next case. If anyone else ever needs the services – now they know who to call.

