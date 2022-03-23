Paranormal investigators stake out Swallow Inn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Swallow Inn opened as a boarding house in 1890. Now, over 130 years later – it remains open as a bar.

But, when the sun goes down – Present-Day Owner Trudy Boyer says chairs and mop buckets move around. Also, music is said to play from some unseen jukebox long after the last customers have left for the night.

“Some people get a little nervous and don’t like to close and be here late at night,” said Boyer. “When you’re alone [is] when the most things happen.”

Boyer says she and her employees are seeing figures when closing. They also report feeling watched or followed.

“I would look because somebody was coming in the doorway and I would go to ask them, like a sales rep, what they needed,” said Boyer. “There was never anybody there, and after it happened like every day, it’s not just me.”

To get to the bottom of the phenomenon, Boyer called Yooper Paranormal. The team of two sisters, Trisk Kautz and Kelly Carlson, began investigating these kinds of ghostly cases in their own home growing up. Experts after decades of experience and after responding to about 200 cases – the sisters were ready to help.

“Between the two of us, we have K-2 meters,” said Kautz. “They pick up on electromagnetic frequencies.”

The idea is that if ghosts are present – they may manipulate those frequencies. The team also performs EVP sessions which stands for electronic voice phenomenon.

“We’re going to ask questions with this recorder, and listen back for disembodied voices,” said Kautz.

Carlson and Kautz use several cameras to document any activity.

“We have a spirit box, spirits can manipulate that and use it to say words,” said Carlson.

When everything was set up the two began asking questions. Carlson told the spirits they don’t need to be shy.

Initially, one of the monitoring devices popped up with the words “slain” and “bishop.” But, there were no direct responses until the sisters invited the presence to come to sit down for a drink.

Kautz verbally asked the ghost to “feel free to touch it,” inviting the spirit to interact with equipment. On a recording, the group, including Boyer heard the response.

“Okay,” it seemed to say.

The voice sessions appeared to open a line of communication with the spirits. Soon – they began to use more than their voices.

For the second half of this story, please check back on Thursday, March 24 after the TV6 Early News.

The extended findings from the investigation may surprise you.

