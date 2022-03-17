Menominee County café owner will host Ukrainian feast and fundraiser for displaced refugees

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - As many in the region find ways to support Ukraine, a Menominee County café owner is looking to bring his Ukrainian heritage to the community to benefit refugees. Cabbage rolls are one of the many popular Ukrainian dishes served at the Wilson Creek Café in powers. Owner Chad Sydor’s grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine.

“They were displaced by World War II. They left Ukraine, went to Poland, as they were put in a displacement camp for refugees. They stayed in Chicago for a brief period of time, a few months, and then moved to Milwaukee to make a life for themselves,” said Chad Sydor, Wilson Creek Café Owner.

Sydor lives in the area along with his mother, who was two-years-old when she moved to the U.S. with her parents.

“With their broken Ukrainian accent, [my parents] came from far away. They were very hard workers, they basically worked for pennies on the dollar back when they immigrated to this country,” said Dara Sydor, Chad Sydor’s Mother.

Now, the Sydor family owns the Wilson Creek Café on Highway 2 and 41 in Powers. While many of their family lives north of Milwaukee, some extended cousins are still overseas.

“We haven’t had contact with them in the past couple of months, we have not been able to get ahold of them. We know last [my grandfather’s nephew] was in Poland, but we do not know if he went back to Ukraine to fight or not,” Chad Sydor said.

Sydor says seeing Ukrainians suffer senselessly is heartbreaking. On Monday, March 28, from 11 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT, the café will host a Ukrainian feast. The proceeds will go to the World Central Kitchen to benefit displaced refugees.

“We will have potato and cheese, mushroom or sauerkraut, Holubtsi, which are cabbage rolls. They are stuffed with meat and rice, and we are also going to do a mushroom and rice version for some of the Orthodox folks that are in Lent,” Chad Sydor said.

Sydor wants the event to provide unity and awareness, and potentially expose people to Ukrainian culture for the first time. You can request meals ahead of the event by visiting the café's Facebook page and returning the form by March 25. Sydor says if you can’t attend the event, but wish to donate to the World Central Kitchen, you can do so here.

