Fire destroys Marinette County tractor dealership

Firefighters battle a fire at Jake's Sales & Service in Beaver Feb. 10, 2022.
Firefighters battle a fire at Jake's Sales & Service in Beaver Feb. 10, 2022.(Submitted by Larry Peterson to WLUK-TV)
By WLUK-TV
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER, Wis. (WLUC) - Fire damaged a tractor dealership in Marinette County Thursday night.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to Jake’s Sales & Service, W8271 County Road P in Beaver, just before 6:45 p.m.

Crews were able to move some tractors away from the building and save them, but everything inside was destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Brazeau-Pound Fire Chief John Fetterly says the building is a total loss, and investigators are working to determine the cause. A damage estimate is not known at this time.

