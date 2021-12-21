Joe the Cake Guy and Let’s Get Frosted 906 share cookie decorating tips and put the TV6 Morning News team to the test

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Joe Heck, AKA Joe the Cake Guy, says the key to a perfectly decorated cookie... is a perfect cookie. It turns out you’re probably overbaking your cookies, but you’re definitely not alone when making that common mistake.

Heck says to take your cookies out of the oven when they’re still soft and gooey because the pan will finish the work. A properly-baked cookie is a perfect canvas for decorating!

There are three popular types of frostings for cookie decorating: glaze, buttercream, and royal icing. If you’re a beginner, you’ll want to stick to glaze or buttercream... which you could make yourself using two ingredients! (Just powdered sugar and milk.)

But when it comes to an Instagram-worthy cookie, Heck says the best decorations are unique and personalized. So don’t worry about being perfect and have fun decorating!

Still not confident with your skills? Jessica Mariin-glomp at Let’s Get Frosted 906 offers paint-by-number-style cookies... complete with a brush and edible paint, of course!

You can watch the morning news team and hear from the cookie experts below...

