Crews at scene of train derailment, “major crash” in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says it is at the scene of a “major crash” and train derailment on Highway 64 east of Highway 141 in Town of Pound.

The Sheriff’s Office says Highway 64 is “completely closed” in the area. Officials say drivers should avoid the area.

Highway 141 is closed from the on ramp in Coleman, and Highway B to the Highway 64 ramp.

The scene is between Highway 141 and County Road CP near the train tracks and Patz Pallet.

“Again, please avoid this area, if traveling in the fog please slow down. Visibility is less than a couple hundred feet,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

There will be long-term detour so crews can assess the damage and remove derailed train cars.

US 141 Detour

Southbound US 141 traffic will be directed off US 141 in Pound to westbound WIS 64, then take southbound Business US 141 to rejoin southbound US 141.

Northbound US 141 traffic will be directed onto Business US 141 in Coleman and take Business 141 northbound to WIS 64 eastbound to rejoin northbound US 141.

Much of our viewing area is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY.

ALERT MARINETTE COUNTY - US 141 CLOSED between Pound and Coleman due to train derailment. A long-term detour is set up that follows WIS 64 and Business 141. Time frame for highway reopening unknown at his time. pic.twitter.com/MT97Z4m7eS — WisDOT Northeast Region (@WisDOTnortheast) December 15, 2021

My parents sent these terrible pics from Hwy 141 north of Oconto at a train crossing in the fog.



They tell me that they managed to narrowly avoid it but at least two cars smashed into the train from the other direction. pic.twitter.com/Q6UkxiLFj7 — Katie Rosenberg ✌ (@katierosenberg) December 15, 2021

12 PM - dense fog continues to be an issue across the region as warm air overrides the snowpack. Things will improve this evening as STRONG wind starts to develop. #wiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/hxRB1qzpOf — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) December 15, 2021

