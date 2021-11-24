Downtown Escanaba celebrates Black Friday early, lights Christmas tree

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba celebrated Black Friday a little early with its annual “Black Friday on Tuesday” event. It’s a way for local businesses to offer Black Friday deals without competing with the big box stores. New this year, horse-drawn wagon rides took people through the downtown.

Participants entered to win the grand prize of a $250 shopping spree to a downtown store of their choice.

A new downtown business also celebrated its opening day Tuesday. It’s called UP North Specialties and is located on 11th Street South

“It feels great. I am so excited to be here and have my store finally open and watch my dreams come true,” said Maddi Lynch, owner of UP North Specialties.

Downtown Escanaba also lit the Christmas tree in Center Court. This annual event kicks off the Christmas festivities downtown. People gathered in Center Court for cookies, hot chocolate, and visits with Santa.

