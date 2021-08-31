The Mining Journal hosts job fair in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mining Journal is helping to connect employers to those searching for new jobs.

A job fair was hosted on Tuesday afternoon by The Mining Journal at the Holiday Inn Marquette.

Employers there included Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, the Marquette County Medical Care facility, and U.P. Home, Health and Hospice.

Vendors said the goal of event was to get their names out for employment opportunities.

“If people are coming in and they’re looking for a new position or new opportunity, they have many different people to talk to. The other vendors and us have been chatting together all day long trying to find out more about what’s going on with other local businesses and what they might need. So, I think it’s just a great opportunity to kind of get everybody together and try to solve some problems,” said Director of Community Services at U.P. Home, Health and Hospice Kori Tossava.

Over 20 employers from around the U-P participated in today’s fair and held interviews on the spot.

