Advertisement

The Mining Journal hosts job fair in Marquette

The Mining Journal is helping to connect employers to those searching for new jobs.
Over 20 employers participate in Tuesday's event.
Over 20 employers participate in Tuesday's event.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mining Journal is helping to connect employers to those searching for new jobs.

A job fair was hosted on Tuesday afternoon by The Mining Journal at the Holiday Inn Marquette.

Employers there included Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, the Marquette County Medical Care facility, and U.P. Home, Health and Hospice.

Vendors said the goal of event was to get their names out for employment opportunities.

“If people are coming in and they’re looking for a new position or new opportunity, they have many different people to talk to. The other vendors and us have been chatting together all day long trying to find out more about what’s going on with other local businesses and what they might need. So, I think it’s just a great opportunity to kind of get everybody together and try to solve some problems,” said Director of Community Services at U.P. Home, Health and Hospice Kori Tossava.

Over 20 employers from around the U-P participated in today’s fair and held interviews on the spot.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
MSP looking for missing 62-year-old Alger County man
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Six of the third-year medical students who came to the Upper Peninsula for the Rural Physician...
10 new medical students welcomed to UP Campus of MSU College of Human Medicine
ATV crash graphic.
Man dies following ATV crash on private property in Marinette County
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Kingsford man faces charges for online sexual conversations with minors

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Game camera caught a bear sniffing around traps
Youth bear hunt drawing announced
WLUC File Photo
Volunteers needed for UPAWS Strut Your Mutt fundaiser
The group meets three times a week at the park courts
Iron Mountain pickleball group accepting new members
The money came from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
MARESA receives $7,400 grant for PPE within Marquette County schools