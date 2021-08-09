Routine immunization rates decrease as Michigan students prepare for fall semester

Mich. (WLUC) - Students twelve and older are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school starts this fall. Now, health officials say it is just as important that children get their routine vaccinations as well.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging parents to make sure their children are up to date on all immunizations, such as chicken pox, whooping cough, polio, and the measles. MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun cites the successful track record of those vaccinations in the past.

“From 1994 to 2013, vaccinations would prevent an estimated 322 million illnesses, 21 million hospitalizations, and 732,000 deaths,” Dr. Khaldun said.

However, informational organization I Vaccinate says routine childhood and teen immunization rates have decreased significantly among every age group. Rates are below 70% for children 19 to 36 months and 73.7% for adolescents.

According to the LMAS District Health Department, only 52% of newborns to 2-year-olds in its four counties are up to date on their immunizations. Public information officer Kerry Ott says the pandemic caused many of the department’s usual operations to shut down. Now, families have the chance to get back on track.

“We started holding clinics last month in our offices for anybody who’s behind on vaccinations, no matter their age,” Ott said.

Delta and Menominee Counties also fell below a 70% vaccination rate when the pandemic started. Public Health immunization coordinator Jennie Miller says it is crucial for children to be vaccinated against all possible diseases in order to prevent them from spreading throughout the population.

“Depending on the illness, you have to reach a certain herd immunity level,” said Miller. “When immunization levels dip, we run the risk of seeing an outbreak of certain illnesses, and when we have our hands full with COVID right now, we really don’t want to throw any other infections into the mix.”

Anyone living in the LMAS district or Delta and Menominee counties is encouraged to contact their local health department if they are not up to date on their immunizations.

