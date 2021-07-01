Domitrovich Insurance celebrates 56 years of business

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - 56 years – that’s how long Domitrovich Insurance has been a local name to Ontonagon.

Beginning with the Co-Owner Donny Domitrovich’s grandfather in 1965, Domitrovich Insurance has been passed down through generations.

The business celebrated Thursday with a customer appreciation lunch.

In fact, some appreciated customers have been doing business with the Domitrovich Family for more than 40 years now.

“You can go to all the 1-800 insurance numbers that you can find,” said Domitrovich. “[But,] we pride ourselves on being available to our customers 24/7. I do a radio show, I give out my cell phone number, you can call me 24/7 [and] I’ll answer that phone.”

In the near future, Domitrovich says he plans to keep integrating more technology and app features into his business to better please his customers.

