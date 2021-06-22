Whitmer, MEDC: Houghton placemaking project to spur economic growth in the community

LANSING, Mich. (MEDC/WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce economic assistance for projects approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board Tuesday.

Statewide, Whitmer and the MEDC say the projects will create 350 new jobs in Michigan and retain 400 high-wage positions, support the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and facilitate transformational development projects in Southwest Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

“Today’s projects help us continue to jumpstart Michigan’s economy by creating hundreds of good-paying jobs, reinvigorating our hospitality industry, and supporting vibrant communities across Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “Through today’s significant investments and initiatives, we are reminding the world that the ingenuity and innovation of Michigan’s people and businesses remains unmatched.”

In Houghton, the Pier Placemaking Project will transform an underutilized waterfront into an active community space that services the city by creating downtown recreational and community gathering places.

As part of the project, the city will expand its public space, access and interface along the Portage Canal Waterway through the reconstruction of a parking area, expansion and linkage of a waterfront trail system and construction of a pier.

The project will boast placemaking amenities including various landscape features, built-in utilities for events and future build out. The space will also serve as a venue for a variety of community events, live music and the farmer’s market.

Additionally, with Houghton’s recent designation as a port of call for Great Lakes cruising lines, this pier will allow visitors to disembark the cruise line in the heart of downtown and be introduced to the vibrancy of the area, encouraging future trips to the region and additional private investment as a result.

The MSF Board today approved a Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities grant agreement in the amount of $4,035,010 for the city of Houghton to complete the Pier Placemaking Project. The city of Houghton also plans to contribute 22 percent of the project costs, totaling $1,160,010.

“The City of Houghton is extremely thankful to the MEDC for their support for this project and excited to see it move forward to construction,” said Robert Backon, Mayor of Houghton. “The place that will be created in our downtown has been long-envisioned and now that it will be realized, our businesses, residents, and visitors will be able to gather and enjoy our downtown in new ways. Outdoor spaces like the Pier are vital in bringing our community together. The trying times we faced this past year showed us how having these resources is critically important for everyone’s health and wellbeing as people can safely get outside, see each other, and make those human connections.”

“It’s been a long and winding road through this project’s ideation, funding, design, permitting – then COVID turned everything upside down for a while. We in Houghton appreciate MEDC standing by us throughout all the bumps in the road. Now this important project can get underway and be a big part of another step forward in the evolution of Downtown Houghton,” said Eric Waara, City Manager of Houghton.

The project aligns with MEDC’s strategic focus on developing attractive places through innovative placemaking, while helping to market the state by encouraging future travelers to visit Houghton’s downtown region.

Additionally, the project supports the city’s Master Plan, which identifies the need for improved safety and accessibility to the waterfront trail, establishing an all-seasons gathering place for community events, creating relaxing areas for people to gather, enhancing the waterfront and existing public attractions, while generating greater green space, parking and waterfront activity in the central downtown.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC): The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 MEDC via WLUC. All rights reserved.