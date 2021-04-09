Kingsford Senior, Andrew Paupore signs to play college baseball at Concordia University

KINGSFORD , Mich. (WLUC) -A Kingsford senior has signed to play college baseball in the Fall. Andrew Paupore will continue his sports career as a pitcher at Concordia University in Wisconsin.

The senior beat cancer just two years ago and wasn’t sure if he would ever play again. He will now be on a college pitching mound, and study physical therapy.

The Kingsford Varsity Baseball coach, Matt Lalonde, says it’s an exciting moment and Paupore says he’s ready for the opportunity.

“I didn’t know what the future was going to hold. I just had to keep my head together, strive through it. Without all the PT, my coaches, my parents, my teammates, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” said the senior.

“He’s a leader, he’s always asking to be in the gym and puts forth the work. A very proud moment for him, for myself, for our program and his family,” said Coach Lalonde.

Congratulations to Paupore!

