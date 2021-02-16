Advertisement

Miner’s Café in Laurium encourages customers to dine-in

Pasties, omelets and coffee... oh my!
The Miner's Café is excited to have customers enjoy great food in Laurium. Word on the street...
The Miner's Café is excited to have customers enjoy great food in Laurium. Word on the street is its famous for omelets.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - November’s restaurant shutdown hit the Miner’s Cafe in Laurium hard.

Miner’s Cafe Waitress Wanda Erkkila said weekend takeout wasn’t so bad... but during the week she would sometimes worry.

“I worked during the week and it was sort of horrible,” said Erkkila. “I think it was devastating for us because we weren’t making the money we usually did.”

Because of its older customer base, the Miner’s Cafe staff made sure to do everything it could during the shutdown to be ready when indoor dining resumed.

That included constant cleaning, perseverance and lots of patience.

When the day came... tables were spaced out to social distance and the cafe doors began welcoming people inside.

The Miner’s Cafe has many options for food, despite the smalltown feel of the place.

“We have like a lot of different types of omelets,” said Erkkila. “We have a pasty omelet, we have the farmers, the meat lovers...”

Other than all-day breakfast and coffee, there are bakery items and lunch items like soups and chilis.

Erkkila said she’s glad people can sit down and enjoy all the cafe has to offer.

“There’s a lot of customers that come here because they’re older and like to just have coffee,” said Erkkila. “Just to get out too, and see us too I think.” Which Erkilla said she loves.

The Miner’s Cafe in Laurium is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine-in and take-out.

