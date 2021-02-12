Nite Owl Cafe in L’Anse hosts Markkanen, McBroom office hours

L’Anse, Mich. (WLUC) - Another UP Cafe that, in December, defied state orders prohibiting indoor dining -- hosted two UP legislators for office hours.

State Representative Greg Markkanen and State Senator Ed McBroom spoke with people at the Night Owl Cafe in L’Anse this morning.

The Office hours were open for the public to ask questions and to provide feedback.

TV6 was barred from entry by the owner of the Nite Owl Cafe.

However, Markkanen spoke to TV6 after the meeting and explained what people brought up.

“They’re just concerned about the economy, and the Governor’s working with MDHHS and how it’s affecting the UP and how we need to open up, and open up our businesses and get our economy going again,” said Markkanen.

A second office hour was originally scheduled at Cafe Rosetta in the afternoon.

Last night, Senator McBroom announced that would be rescheduled.

