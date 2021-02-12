Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet café has been fined $2,500 for disobeying court orders to close and ordered not to reopen until it has its food license.

Cafe Rosetta’s attorney says the co-owner, Amy Heikkinen, understands not following this could result in more serious punishment.

“She understands judge if she doesn’t do it, you would have given her two chances at the point,” said David Kallman, Attorney representing Café Rosetta. “That’s kinda like, ‘three strikes and you’re out’. Ya know?”

For the second time in as many months, Café Rosetta has been charged with disobeying court orders to lock its doors. A violation that can result in jail time.

“I don’t believe jail under civil contempt would be necessary at this point and time,” said Kallman.

According to the café's attorney, Heikkinen choose to violate the court’s preliminary injunction on Feb. 6 and reopen. Since then, the café has been closed.

“Repeated acts of non-compliance said to me that you either don’t understand or don’t care,” said Judge Wanda Stokes, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge.

The judge ultimately decided on a $2,500 dollar fine after Heikkinen appeared in-person at Ingham County Circuit Court at a request from the judge.

“First of all I would like to apologize,” said Heikkinen. “I really don’t have any valid excuse or reason for staying open at that point.”

The judge said she appreciated Heikkinen’s apology. However:

“You had an order not only from this court, you had an order on your license that said your license was suspended,” said Stokes. “The moment you received that you should have shut down. You may not agree, I may not agree, it doesn’t matter. We all have to follow the law.”

At this time, the café has one more week to try and work with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to receive its food license back. Café Rosetta must remain closed during that time or risk facing additional fines or jail time.

Kallman says it submitted a coronavirus preparedness plan to MDARD yesterday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.