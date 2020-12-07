Native American Heritage Fund awards grant to City of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City Of Marquette has been awarded a grant from the Native American Heritage Fund for a project that will promote Native history in the area.

The Arts And Culture Center in Marquette asked for the grant in the fall to fund a project that will interpret Indigenous history of Marquette with signs and art.

The signs and art pieces will be placed along the bike path running from the Carp River to Presque Isle along the Lake Superior shore.

The Arts and Culture Center manager Tiina Morin says it will be a big project, but it will bring a sense of pride to the community.

“Actually turn that bike path into even more of a destination,” Morin says, “where you can really journey from one end to the other and hear a full story of who we are as a people.”

The Arts and Culture Center also plans to have the signage along the bike path written in both English and Ojibwa.

