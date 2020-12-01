Animal care investigation underway following house fire in Mackinac County Saturday

ST. IGNACE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An animal care and living conditions investigation is underway following house fire in Mackinac County Saturday.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:11 p.m. Nov. 26, deputies, fire personnel and EMS were dispatched to a house fire at N5584 Simmons Road in St. Ignace Township.

By the time deputies arrived, the homeowner had been very injured by the flames while trying to help numerous dogs that she kept at the home. She was transported to Mackinac Straits Hospital by EMS while firefighters extinguished the fire. Her condition details were not provided.

Sheriff’s deputies, personnel from the Mackinac County Animal Shelter, area residents and dog rescue facilities attempted to capture several dogs that were running loose because of the fire. At the time of posting, the sheriff’s office said all but one dog have been recovered and efforts are ongoing to rescue that dog. Some of the dogs were treated by area veterinary clinics.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation indicated flammable fumes in/near the house may have been ignited by a cigarette.

Deputies are also investigating the care and living conditions the dogs had, which was discovered during the fire investigation. The investigation details have been sent to the Mackinac County Prosecutor for review.

No other information was provided. TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

