Two Indiana men arrested for breaking and entering into Bessemer bar’s coin-operated machine

They each face at least four felony charges.
Mugshots for Joshua Drinnon, left, and William Pinion.
Mugshots for Joshua Drinnon, left, and William Pinion.
By TV6 News Team and Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Indiana men have been arrested in Gogebic County following an incident in a Bessemer bar.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Nov. 17 from the owner of the Pit Stop Bar, who reported two individuals in his bar that he believed broke into one of his coin-operated machines the night before. The owner was watching the men via his livestreaming security system.

Deputies responded to the bar and sat outside. The owner then said it appeared the individuals were again trying to break into the machine.

Deputies entered the bar, and found the two men were attempting to break into the coin-operated machine again, so they were arrested.

The sheriff’s office arrested Willian Pinion and Joshua Drinnon, both of Indiana, on the following charges:

  • Possession of burglar’s tools (felony)
  • Breaking and entering into a coin-operated device (felony)
  • Possession of a device to open a coin-operated device (felony)
  • Larceny in a building (felony)

Pinion is also facing a felony possession of methamphetamine charge. Both men were arrested on Nov. 17 around 10:20 p.m. and are currently being held in the Gogebic County Jail.

The case investigation continues, as the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is checking with other counties who have had reports of similar crimes.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

