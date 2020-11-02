Advertisement

USDA announces first set of Great American Outdoors Act projects

According to the list, this includes planned projects for both the Hiawatha and Ottawa National Forests in Upper Michigan, and the Chequamegon‐Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin.
USDA forest logo.
USDA forest logo.(USDA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it has delivered to Congress its priority list of deferred maintenance projects for Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) funding in fiscal year 2021.

The GAOA will protect and enhance the economies of numerous gateway communities that surround our public lands by restoring and maintaining critical access and infrastructure. The bill was a part of a strong push by President Trump to prioritize the conservation and stewardship of our public lands. Congress passed the bill in July and the President signed it into law in August.

“Each year our nation’s forest network connects approximately 300 million Americans to federally managed public lands. The Great American Outdoors Act gives us an historic opportunity to make significant improvements to our visitor facilities, roads, bridges, trailheads, campgrounds, and other recreational sites and to secure and improve access to public lands for generations to come,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “USDA is hitting the ground running to implement the Great American Outdoors Act. We are working with states, local communities, and partners to enhance the quality of the visitor experience in a way that boosts local economies, creates employment opportunities, and reduces our maintenance backlog.”

The project list breakdown, now available on the agency’s website, will help the Forest Service reduce its $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and improve access and visitor experience by repairing and restoring roads, trails, bridges, recreation sites, and other facilities on national forests and grasslands. Working with state and local governments and other partners in a Shared Stewardship framework, these projects will benefit from millions in partner contributions that will further bolster the funding provided under GAOA.

According to the list, this includes planned projects for both the Hiawatha and Ottawa National Forests in Upper Michigan, and the Chequamegon‐Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin.

After the GAOA was signed into law in August, the Forest Service spent several weeks reviewing project proposals from national forests and grasslands nationwide. The agency analyzed project proposals based on seven criteria:

  • Reduce deferred maintenance
  • Promote management of America’s forests
  • Improve visitor experience
  • Contribute to rural economic development
  • Improve visitor access
  • Ensure health and safety
  • Leverage partner contributions and resources

After a careful analysis of all project proposals, the Forest Service worked with local communities and stakeholders to identify over 550 shovel-ready projects that, if fully funded, will give federal land managers resources to take aggressive steps in repairing and restoring facilities and infrastructure the American people depend on when visiting their national forests and grasslands.

Read more from Secretary Perdue on the Great American Outdoors Act in his op-ed “Opening and Accessing America’s Great Outdoors,” featured on the on the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation website.

Background: The Great American Outdoors Act responds to the growing $5.2 billion backlog of deferred maintenance on national forest and grasslands, which includes $3.7 billion for roads and bridges and $1.5 billion for visitor centers, campgrounds and other facilities. The Forest Service currently administers more than 370,000 miles of roads, 13,400 bridges, 159,000 miles of trails, 1,700 dams and reservoirs, 1,500 communications sites, 27,000 recreation sites, and 40,000 facilities of other types. In addition to helping address deferred maintenance for these critical facilities and infrastructure, the Great American Outdoors Act will help the Forest Service to continue supporting rural economies and communities in and around national forests and grasslands across the country.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NICE School District closed Tuesday for Pre-K through 4th grade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says he received information Monday night there needs to be some contact tracing and potential quarantining involving school personnel.

Coronavirus

MDHHS adding new long-term care facility data fields, Adult Foster Care, Homes for the Aged info in weekly report

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
New fields being included in addition to cumulative cases and deaths about patients and staff, are new cases and deaths among both residents and staff.

Peninsula Federal Credit Union opens new building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
After two years of planning and building, the staff is all moved in and the 22,000 square foot building is open to members.

News

TV6 Canathon goes virtual to help food pantries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
In addition to keeping participants safe, collecting money rather than cans allows each pantry to purchase specific products they need.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases still increasing at higher rate, 293 cases added Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.5%. There are also 59 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Marquette City Police report no major incidents on Halloween

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Police Captain Mike Laurila says the quiet holiday weekend was likely due to COVID-19 causing fewer to participate.

Press Release

Cleveland-Cliffs applauds President Trump’s actions to address imports of laminations, cores from electrical steel

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cleveland-Cliffs' wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel, is the sole producer of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in the United States, and all of North America.

News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Marquette County murder case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the body found behind the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette County.

News

Work on roundabout/road repair project in Munising nearly done for the year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Work on the roundabout and road repair project in Munising is just about complete for the year; it will resume in the spring for the final phases

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan healthcare systems, hospitals address recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Medical facilities in Upper Michigan are coming together to encourage the public to come together as Yoopers to fight COVID-19.